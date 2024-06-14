Fire breaks out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata

ANI

Kolkata, June 14

A major fire broke out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Multiple fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene as firefighters work tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

Visuals from the site show firefighters arriving swiftly, breaking through the mall's large glass panels on the outer facade to fight the fire and rescue individuals trapped inside. The situation is still developing, and a rescue operation may be under way.

Details are awaited.