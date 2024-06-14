Fire breaks out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata

Kolkata, June 14
A major fire broke out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.
Multiple fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene as firefighters work tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.
Visuals from the site show firefighters arriving swiftly, breaking through the mall's large glass panels on the outer facade to fight the fire and rescue individuals trapped inside. The situation is still developing, and a rescue operation may be under way.
Details are awaited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead
Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family
Hoshiarpur native Himat Rai was among those killed in a deva...
Punjab hikes power rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry
Industry has been demanding relief but gets a shock with the...
J-K Reasi attack: Terrorist didn’t stop firing at bus even after it fell into gorge, says survivor
The terrorists were targeting the bus driver and the vehicle...
Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8
A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...