Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court order rejecting bail

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 6

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Jharkhand High Court order rejecting his bail plea in a money-laundering case.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentioned Soren's petition before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeking urgent listing of the plea.

The CJI assured Sibal that he'd look into the request.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 and is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. He was sent to the jail on February 15 after 13-day custody of the ED.

