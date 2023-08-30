Four envoys present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The envoys of four countries, including Ukraine, Burkina Faso, Norway and Estonia, presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. TNS

Sirsa is BJP secy, Anil Antony spokesperson

New Delhi: Former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had joined the BJP in 2021, was on Tuesday appointed the ruling party's national secretary. Anil Antony, the son of Congress veteran AK Antony, has been appointed party's national spokesperson.

#BJP #Droupadi Murmu #Manjinder Singh Sirsa #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sirsa #Ukraine