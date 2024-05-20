FSSAI warns traders against use of calcium carbide to ripen fruit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has warned fruit traders and food business operators not to use the banned “calcium carbide” for the artificial ripening of fruits, especially during mango season.

Calcium carbide is commonly used for ripening fruits like mangoes.

“It (calcium carbide) releases acetylene gas which contains harmful traces of arsenic and phosphorus. These substances, also known as ‘masala’, can cause serious health issues such as dizziness, frequent thirst, irritation, weakness, difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcers etc. Additionally, acetylene gas is equally hazardous to those handling it,” the FSSAI said.

The Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, states, “No person shall sell or offer or expose for sale or have on his premises for the purpose of sale fruits that have been artificially ripened by use of acetylene gas, commonly known as carbide gas.”

Considering the issue of rampant use of banned calcium carbide, the FSSAI has permitted the use of ethylene gas as a safer alternative for fruit ripening in India.

“Ethylene gas can be used in concentration up to 100 ppm, depending upon the crop, variety and maturity. Ethylene, a naturally occurring hormone in fruits, regulates the ripening process by initiating and controlling a series of chemical and biochemical activities. The treatment of unripe fruits with ethylene gas triggers the natural ripening process until the fruit itself starts producing ethylene in substantial quantities,” the FSSAI said.

The food regulator has advised the consumers to wash fruits thoroughly with water before consumption.

