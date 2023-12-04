Chhattisgarh: Graft charges went against Bhupesh Baghel; BJP puts up best-ever performance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 3

The Congress’ confidence of winning in Chhattisgarh got a rude shock as the BJP wrested the tribal-dominated state from it and in the process also managed to reach its highest-ever tally of 54 seats in the 90-member Assembly since the state was formed 20 years ago.

The loss seems to have stemmed mainly due to the corruption allegations levelled at the Congress after the Mahadev app scam came to light, just when the election campaigning had begun in the state.

Though Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel put up a brave face, brushing off the allegations that he received Rs 508 crore by the promoters of the app, the scam clearly seems to have dented the Congress’ campaign.

On the other hand, the BJP, which seemed to be on the backfoot in the state, received a shot in the arm and went all out to expose the corruption in the Congress regime during its poll campaign. The Congress could manage just 35 seats in the end.

