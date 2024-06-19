If late, avail half-day leave: Govt to staffers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Directing all ministries and departments to strictly implement the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system, the Union Government has said half-day leave would be deducted for each day of late attendance.

“It has been observed that despite clear instructions, several employees are not registering their attendance in the biometric attendance system and some of the employees have been coming late on a regular basis,” a memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to all government organisations this week states.

“Habitual late attendance and early leaving of office should be viewed seriously and be essentially discouraged. Strict action against the defaulters may be initiated under the Government of India rules,” the memorandum added. Data relating to punctuality and attendance of employees should also be taken into account while considering them for important assignments or training programmes.

As per the memorandum, half-day’s casual leave should be debited for each day of late attendance, but late attendance up to an hour, on not more than two occasions in a month, and for justifiable reasons may be condoned by the competent authority.

