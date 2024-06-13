IISc devises way to purify groundwater

New Delhi, June 12
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a remediation process for removing heavy metals such as arsenic and iron from groundwater.
The 2023 report of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has stated that 113 districts in 21 states have arsenic levels above 0.01 mg per litre while 223 districts in 23 states have fluoride levels above 1.5 mg per litre, which are beyond the permissible limits set by the Bureau of Indian Standards and WHO.
The researchers have devised a three-step plan, which involves separation of arsenic from the contaminated water using a bed of biodegradable absorbent, before the metal being taken to the critical third step—bioremediation—the process of reducing the concentration of pollutants. In the third phase, the concentration of metals is reduced.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises