 India remains committed to partner Bhutan in its quest to become high-income nation: PM Modi to Tobgay : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • India remains committed to partner Bhutan in its quest to become high-income nation: PM Modi to Tobgay

India remains committed to partner Bhutan in its quest to become high-income nation: PM Modi to Tobgay

Tobgay thanked India for its development assistance of Rs 5,000 crore for Bhutan’s 12th five-year-plan.

India remains committed to partner Bhutan in its quest to become high-income nation: PM Modi to Tobgay

PM Narendra Modi embraces his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. Photo: X/ @tsheringtobgay



PTI

New Delhi, March 16 

India and Bhutan vowed to further strengthen their “exceptional” ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying to his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay that New Delhi remains committed to partner with Thimphu in its quest to become a high-income nation.

Two days after the Modi-Tobgay talks, a joint statement released on Saturday said the two prime ministers agreed to expand the existing India-Bhutan energy partnership beyond the hydro-power sector to include solar, wind power and green hydrogen.

It said India’s development assistance for Bhutan will be geared towards the development of infrastructure, building connectivity in its “broadest form” which includes road, rail, air and digital connectivity.

In the talks, Modi appreciated Bhutanese King’s vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City as it will lead to economic prosperity in Bhutan and in the region in a sustainable manner, besides further strengthening India-Bhutan economic and investment linkages, the statement said.

It said Tobgay thanked India for its development assistance of Rs 5,000 crore for Bhutan’s 12th five-year-plan, which has “immensely contributed” to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of that country.

Tobgay arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a five-day visit to India, his first foreign trip after assuming the charge of the top office in January. The Modi-Tobgay talks took place hours after his arrival.

The joint statement said both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the “long-standing and exceptional bilateral ties that exist between the two countries”. 

“Prime Minister Modi conveyed that India remains committed to partner with Bhutan in its quest to become a high-income nation in consonance with the vision of His Majesty the King and the priorities of the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan,” it said.

“The India-Bhutan partnership is characterised by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels and is reinforced by robust people to people linkages and close economic and development partnership,” it noted.

On cooperation in the energy sector, it said both prime ministers agreed to expand the existing India-Bhutan energy partnership to non-hydro renewables, such as solar and wind as well as green initiatives for hydrogen and e-mobility besides energy efficiency and conservation measures.

The two sides reaffirmed the significance of cooperating closely in the energy sector.

“The two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in construction of the 1020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydro power project and looked forward to its commissioning in 2024,” the joint statement said.

“Both sides welcomed measures to enhance connectivity between India and Bhutan, including the development of rail and road connectivity and the upgradation of trade infrastructure for the seamless movement of people and goods,” according to the statement.

It said the two sides noted with satisfaction the progress on opening of additional points for immigration and trading routes.

“The two sides noted the progress towards establishment of two rail-links Banarhat (West Bengal) — Samtse (Bhutan) and Kokrajhar (Assam) — Gelephu (Bhutan). Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking Final Location Survey (FLS) of the two rail-links in consultation with the Bhutanese side,” it said.

India and Bhutan also reaffirmed their desire to continue strengthening the positive collaboration between India and Bhutan in new and emerging areas such as digital technology and start-ups.

The Bhutanese prime minister left for Mumbai on Saturday. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Punjab

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

4
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Punjab

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

7
Haryana

Haryana announces 4 per cent increase in DA for state government employees, pensioners

8
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispatches job letters to 7K candidates

9
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

10
Punjab

As poll nears, poaching pangs worry Congress in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh go to polls on June 1; ...

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Grand Old Party exudes confidence in Opposition's fair show

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after Lok Sabha polls: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Adequate security forces not available for simultaneous elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Says Assembly election will be held after Lok Sabha poll

State assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

Assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim...

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

The explosion took place at Life-Long factory around 7 pm


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara arrested in Punjab's Zirakpur

Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Sharpen legal acumen through contests, Justice Surya Kant tells law students

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in Ludhiana, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

Ludhiana couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women