India, US kick off tri-services’ war games in Visakhapatnam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

India and the US today kicked off a two-week tri-services’ exercise. Contingents of all three armed forces will be participate in the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise “Tiger Triumph-24”, said the Ministry of Defence.

US naval assets have arrived in Visakhapatnam.

The exercise will have two phases — harbour phase and sea phase. The harbour phase, between March 18 and 25, will discuss tactics and scenarios, while the sea phase, to be held from March 25 to 31, will have full-scale operations.

Indian Navy ships will participate with integral helicopters and landing crafts. Army vehicles and Indian Air Force aircraft and helicopters along with the Rapid Action Medical Team will be participate in the exercise.

The US will be represented by navy ships and troops of the Marine Corps and the army. The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refine standard operating procedures to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries. The sea phase will have the two sides undertake maritime and amphibious operations.

