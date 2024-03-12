It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 12

Pakistani refugees residing in around the country expressed a sense of hope and relief on the implementation of the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, saying they are elated they "will finally be called Indian citizens".

#WATCH | Delhi | Holi comes early for Pakistani refugees living in Majnu Ka Tilla, as the Government of India notifies the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Celebrations erupted in the Majnu ka Tilla area where they mostly live. They were singing and cheering the centre's move to announce the rules that come into force with immediate effect.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Centre announced the implementation of the CAA 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

With the CAA rules being notified, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the said countries. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

