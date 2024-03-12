Chandigarh, March 12
Pakistani refugees residing in around the country expressed a sense of hope and relief on the implementation of the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, saying they are elated they "will finally be called Indian citizens".
#WATCH | Delhi | Holi comes early for Pakistani refugees living in Majnu Ka Tilla, as the Government of India notifies the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024
Visuals from the area as people celebrate. pic.twitter.com/4leaWYWd2z
Celebrations erupted in the Majnu ka Tilla area where they mostly live. They were singing and cheering the centre's move to announce the rules that come into force with immediate effect.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Centre announced the implementation of the CAA 2019 for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.
With the CAA rules being notified, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the said countries. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.
With agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...