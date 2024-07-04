Jaishankar raises safety of Indians in war zone with Russian minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed ‘strong concern’ over the issue of Indian nationals fighting for the Russian Army in the war zone and pressed for their safe return during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Following the meet, the EAM posted on X saying: “Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return. Also discussed the global strategic landscape and exchanged assessments and views.” Jaishankar is representing India at the annual SCO summit.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers took place days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Moscow (June 8 and 9) to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the visit has not been announced officially, it is reported that Modi may visit Moscow next week.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry too posted a similar post on X along with photos from the meeting. Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, India has been pressing Russia to ensure the safety and repatriation of its nationals employed by the Russian Army and has taken immediate action on receiving information about ‘Indians in the war zone’.

EAM to meet his Chinese counterpart at SCO summit

The EAM is set to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana.

Sources said the meeting was expected around 10 am (Indian time). The two have had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February. At Astana, the two ministers were expected to engage for a longer duration and discuss matters including the core issue of restring status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China appointed Xu Feihong as its Ambassador to India, after a delay of 18 months.

