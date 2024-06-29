Jawaharlal Nehru University tops IIRF rankings, DU takes 2nd spot

New Delhi, June 28
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has retained its top position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) rankings this year. It is number 1 in the “Top Central Universities” category. The University of Delhi (DU) climbed to the second spot from the sixth position last year.
The IIRF is a non-governmental organisation that conducts extensive evaluations of educational institutions.
In the category of “Top Deemed Universities” (government & private), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bengaluru, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI)-New Delhi and Homi Bhabha National Institute-Mumbai have been recognised for their consistent academic excellence and significant contributions in the field of research and education.
Among “Top Private Universities”, Ashoka University-Sonepat ranked number 1. Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology-Gandhinagar, and Shiv Nadar University-Dadri have been recognised for their holistic educational experience and superior technical education.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul