Jawaharlal Nehru University tops IIRF rankings, DU takes 2nd spot

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, has retained its top position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) rankings this year. It is number 1 in the “Top Central Universities” category. The University of Delhi (DU) climbed to the second spot from the sixth position last year.

The IIRF is a non-governmental organisation that conducts extensive evaluations of educational institutions.

In the category of “Top Deemed Universities” (government & private), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bengaluru, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI)-New Delhi and Homi Bhabha National Institute-Mumbai have been recognised for their consistent academic excellence and significant contributions in the field of research and education.

Among “Top Private Universities”, Ashoka University-Sonepat ranked number 1. Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology-Gandhinagar, and Shiv Nadar University-Dadri have been recognised for their holistic educational experience and superior technical education.

