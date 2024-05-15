 Last-ditch bid to save Constitution: Rahul : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Last-ditch bid to save Constitution: Rahul

Last-ditch bid to save Constitution: Rahul

Promises to bring revolution to change common man’s life | BJP’s graph falling with every phase: SP chief

Last-ditch bid to save Constitution: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kanpur. PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 14

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav again came together in an election rally in Jhansi, urging the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote INDIA bloc candidates to power in order protect the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Triangular contest in UP seat

  • The rally, aimed at bolstering support for Aditya, who previously won the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat in 2009, marks a crucial effort to counter the BJP’s stronghold in the region.
  • With the entry of new candidates like Ravi Prakash Kushwaha from the BSP, the electoral landscape in Jhansi has become a dynamic triangular contest, intensifying the stakes for all parties involved.

“This election is to save the Constitution, without the Constitution, the poor people of India won’t belong anywhere. The day this Constitution is gone, your land rights, reservation, public sector, everything will be gone. INDIA bloc, Akhilesh Yadav, Kharge and me are protecting this Constitution,” Rahul said while addressing the rally in support of Congress candidate Pradeep Jain Aditya.

POLL SNIPPETS

PM ‘abandoned’ varanasi villages: ramesh

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday asked PM Narendra Modi why he had abandoned the Varanasi villages adopted by him and why the Ganga has gotten dirtier despite spending Rs 20,000 crore. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the outgoing PM must answer for his “failures” in Varanasi. “Why is the PM determined to destroy Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in Varanasi,” he asked in a post on X. PTI

598 nominations filed in punjab

Chandigarh: As many as 226 nominations were filed on the last day of filing papers for the parliamentary polls in Punjab, where voting is to be held in the last phase of the seven-phase election on June 1. A total of 598 nominations have been filed since May 7. The papers will be scrutinised on May 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 17. PTI

Cong candidate booked for violating code

Pune: A case of unlawful assembly and poll code violation has been registered against Congress’ Pune Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and 40 other party workers after they staged an agitation alleging cash distribution to voters by the BJP on election eve. Dhangekar had on Sunday evening staged a sit-in, alleging that BJP workers were involved in cash distribution to voters on the eve of May 13 polling in the constituency. PTI

Promising to bring a revolutionary change in the life of common man, Gandhi said: “We will do a revolutionary work that no other government in the world has done. The BJP are making 22 billionaires, we are going to make crores of millionaires. A woman’s name will be selected from each family and Rs 1 lakh per year will be transferred to the bank accounts of crores of women.”

In his address, Yadav highlighted what he termed as the “dwindling” fortunes of the BJP, emphasising the need for an alternative leadership. “Four phases of elections are over and the BJP’s graph is falling. The people of Jhansi are preparing for the BJP’s vidai ki jhanki”, he added.

Yadav echoed Gandhi’s sentiments, declaring that the BJP’s declining popularity was evident as the election was progressing. Reflecting on past collaborations between the Congress and SP, Yadav praised Congress initiatives such as the establishment of Sainik Schools in UP. “Whenever I come to Jhansi, I remember the Sainik School. The Congress party gave three military schools to Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The rally, aimed at bolstering support for Aditya, who previously won the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat in 2009, marks a crucial effort to counter the BJP’s stronghold in the region. With the entry of new candidates like Ravi Prakash Kushwaha from the BSP, the electoral landscape in Jhansi has become a dynamic triangular contest, intensifying the stakes for all parties involved.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

3
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

5
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

7
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

8
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

9
Punjab

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

10
India

Lawyers can’t be sued by clients for ‘deficiency in service’ under Consumer Protection Act, rules SC

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court

Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

Retired Indian Colonel on UN duty killed near Rafah

AAP admits Kejri aide ‘assaulted’ Maliwal, says will face strict action

AAP admits Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar ‘assaulted’ Swati Maliwal, says will face strict action

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: SC

Can’t sue lawyers for service deficiency: Supreme Court

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana stars in new role

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

A chance to serve my birthplace: Manish Tewari

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Ex-AAP, Congress leaders join saffron party

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala