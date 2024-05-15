Last-ditch bid to save Constitution: Rahul

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 14

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav again came together in an election rally in Jhansi, urging the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote INDIA bloc candidates to power in order protect the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Triangular contest in UP seat The rally, aimed at bolstering support for Aditya, who previously won the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat in 2009, marks a crucial effort to counter the BJP’s stronghold in the region.

With the entry of new candidates like Ravi Prakash Kushwaha from the BSP, the electoral landscape in Jhansi has become a dynamic triangular contest, intensifying the stakes for all parties involved.

“This election is to save the Constitution, without the Constitution, the poor people of India won’t belong anywhere. The day this Constitution is gone, your land rights, reservation, public sector, everything will be gone. INDIA bloc, Akhilesh Yadav, Kharge and me are protecting this Constitution,” Rahul said while addressing the rally in support of Congress candidate Pradeep Jain Aditya.

POLL SNIPPETS PM ‘abandoned’ varanasi villages: ramesh New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday asked PM Narendra Modi why he had abandoned the Varanasi villages adopted by him and why the Ganga has gotten dirtier despite spending Rs 20,000 crore. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the outgoing PM must answer for his “failures” in Varanasi. “Why is the PM determined to destroy Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in Varanasi,” he asked in a post on X. PTI 598 nominations filed in punjab Chandigarh: As many as 226 nominations were filed on the last day of filing papers for the parliamentary polls in Punjab, where voting is to be held in the last phase of the seven-phase election on June 1. A total of 598 nominations have been filed since May 7. The papers will be scrutinised on May 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 17. PTI Cong candidate booked for violating code Pune: A case of unlawful assembly and poll code violation has been registered against Congress’ Pune Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and 40 other party workers after they staged an agitation alleging cash distribution to voters by the BJP on election eve. Dhangekar had on Sunday evening staged a sit-in, alleging that BJP workers were involved in cash distribution to voters on the eve of May 13 polling in the constituency. PTI

Promising to bring a revolutionary change in the life of common man, Gandhi said: “We will do a revolutionary work that no other government in the world has done. The BJP are making 22 billionaires, we are going to make crores of millionaires. A woman’s name will be selected from each family and Rs 1 lakh per year will be transferred to the bank accounts of crores of women.”

In his address, Yadav highlighted what he termed as the “dwindling” fortunes of the BJP, emphasising the need for an alternative leadership. “Four phases of elections are over and the BJP’s graph is falling. The people of Jhansi are preparing for the BJP’s vidai ki jhanki”, he added.

Yadav echoed Gandhi’s sentiments, declaring that the BJP’s declining popularity was evident as the election was progressing. Reflecting on past collaborations between the Congress and SP, Yadav praised Congress initiatives such as the establishment of Sainik Schools in UP. “Whenever I come to Jhansi, I remember the Sainik School. The Congress party gave three military schools to Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The rally, aimed at bolstering support for Aditya, who previously won the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat in 2009, marks a crucial effort to counter the BJP’s stronghold in the region. With the entry of new candidates like Ravi Prakash Kushwaha from the BSP, the electoral landscape in Jhansi has become a dynamic triangular contest, intensifying the stakes for all parties involved.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #Congress #INDIA bloc #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh