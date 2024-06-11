 Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceived ‘not humble’ rested

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 10

A day after the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, arclights are on shock omissions and shock inclusions in the Union Council of Ministers, with prominent Lok Sabha poll winners failing to make the cut and some losers managing to get in.

Among the most surprising absentees from the Union Cabinet are three senior ministers in the outgoing Modi Cabinet who won the Lok Sabha elections. These include Anurag Thakur, who successfully defended Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur seat for the fifth successive time; Narayan Rane, who won from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Maharashtra and Parashottam Rupala, who clocked a victory margin of 4.84 lakh votes from Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Among the other prominent winners who were not made ministers are Ravi Shankar Prasad, who successfully defended his Lok Sabha seat Patna Saheb, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who again won from Saran. Equally significant was the nomination of former BJP Tamil Nadu chief L Murugan as a Minister of State on Sunday even though he lost the Lok Sabha poll from the Nilgiris. Murugan is the sole exception to Modi’s call of dropping all outgoing ministers who lost the parliamentary poll.

Of the 17 union ministers who were defeated, 16 have been dropped in the new Council of Ministers, Murugan being the only exception to the norm.

The inclusion of former three-term Congress MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu in the Council of Ministers despite his loss to a Congress rival in Ludhiana also continues to be debated in the political circles.

In the same league is the nomination of Kerala BJP general secretary George Kurien as an MoS. Kurien and Bittu both would need to come to either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha within six months of appointment as ministers. With several of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MPs winning the Lok Sabha poll this time — Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Dharmendra Pradhan and Sarbanand Sonowal — there would be ample vacancies arising in the Upper House for the BJP to accommodate Bittu and Kurien, sources said.

Prominent among outgoing Cabinet ministers who have been excluded from the new Council of Ministers are Smriti Irani, who lost in Amethi; RK Singh, who lost in Arrah, Mahendra Nath Pandey, who lost in Chandauli; and Arjun Munda, who lost in Jharkhand’s Khunti.

Those rewarded despite losses are mostly leaders from states where the BJP is struggling electorally, be it Tamil Nadu, Punjab or Kerala. That explains why the BJP has made its first-ever Kerala Lok Sabha MP actor Suresh Gopi an MoS. Likewise, L Murugan was rewarded for his work in Tamil Nadu where the party’s vote share has risen from about 3 to 11 per cent. In Telangana too, PM Modi has brought G Kishen Reddy back as minister and inducted former state chief Sanjay Bandi into the Cabinet as an MoS. The BJP performed well in Telangana, adding four Lok Sabha seats this time from four in 2019 to eight.

“The PM has rewarded leaders who fought tough elections in electorally challenging landscapes,” a BJP source said. That explains the induction as MoS of V Somanna, who unsuccessfully contested against Karnataka Congress strongman Siddaramaiah last year and lost. Sources said ministers who were perceived as “not humble” and “speaking out of line” had been rested. Rupala was at the centre of a controversial remark against a community, putting the BJP on the defensive at the height of the national poll.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

5
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

6
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma after win over Pakistan

9
India

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

10
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

People’s PMO, not mine: Modi

People’s PMO, not mine: Narendra Modi

Opposition may field South MP for LS Speaker’s position

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

PM signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest