Chandigarh, December 26
A tiger that strayed from a forest area into the human habitation and landed on a wall of a gurdwara in UP’s Pilibhit has become a centre of attraction for the locals.
People have gathered in large numbers to witness the animal at Atkona village that had come out of the nearby tiger reserve forest.
Uttar Pradesh : The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest… pic.twitter.com/lvGWH7VHmb— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 26, 2023
To ensure people’s safety, the Forest Department has created a security cordon using a net.
Police have also reached the spot.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian passengers on 'donkey' flight interrogated on their arrival in Mumbai; Nicaragua-bound plane was held in France for days
A few passengers have been detained in France
Watch: Tiger rests on gurdwara wall after it strays into human habitation in UP’s Pilibhit; locals gather to see it
The Forest Department creates a security cordon using a net
Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi
Fog likely to affect more flights in the day
Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory, PM Modi says on Veer Bal Diwas
The day commemorates martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons