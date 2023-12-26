Watch: Tiger rests on gurdwara wall after it strays into human habitation in UP’s Pilibhit; locals gather to see it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 26

A tiger that strayed from a forest area into the human habitation and landed on a wall of a gurdwara in UP’s Pilibhit has become a centre of attraction for the locals.

People have gathered in large numbers to witness the animal at Atkona village that had come out of the nearby tiger reserve forest.

To ensure people’s safety, the Forest Department has created a security cordon using a net.

Police have also reached the spot.