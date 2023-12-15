Maldives not to renew survey pact with India

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 14

In an indication of push back against security cooperation of India by the new regime in Male, the Maldives has decided not to renew an agreement with India to conduct hydrographic surveys in its waters.

Changing dynamics The latest move is part of plans of the new government under President Mohamed Muizzu to wean itself from dependency on India in security matters

Maldives and India signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of hydrography in 2019, during a visit to Male by PM Narendra Modi. India has been conducting a hydrographic survey of the Maldivian territorial waters under the agreement, which includes studying and charting reefs, lagoons, coastlines and tide levels.

However, it is not clear if Indian Navy will continue to conduct hydrographic surveys because the agreement expires in June next year.

The coalition which pipped the pro-India coalition in September’s Maldives’ presidential election had during the campaigning highlighted the issue of foreign governments accessing sensitive data about the Maldives.

The announcement was made on Thursday by an official from the President’s Office Mohamed Firuzul Abdul Khaleel who was detailing the Government’s adherence to “Haftha 14” or the pledge to accomplish certain tasks in the first 100 days of taking power.

Maldives will also start the process of repealing provisions on “secret bilateral agreements” signed by the previous government.