Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

In an expression of solidarity with the embattled Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Narendra Modi joined her to virtually inaugurate three projects that could boost her political capital ahead of the general election in January next year.

Among the three projects inaugurated are Unit-2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant, a 65-km rail line from Khulna to Mongla Port and a cross-country rail link between Tripura’s Nischintapur and Gangasagar in Bangladesh.

“It is a matter of joy that we have connected once again to celebrate the success of the India-Bangladesh cooperation,” said PM Modi on the occasion. Hasina is not only facing Opposition headwinds which are asking her to step down and appoint a caretaker government, she is also being pressured by the US.

The Opposition protest entered the second day and involved the burning down of public transport buses, leading to four deaths in dissuasive police action. “I will hold a dialogue with the Opposition if US President (Joe) Biden and former President (Donald) Trump hold a dialogue,” said Hasina when asked about the US envoy Peter Haas suggesting dialogue with the Islamist Opposition led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party of Khaleda Zia and which also includes the India-inimical Jamaat-e-Islami. The virtual inauguration is part of the helping hand from India, Russia and China in bringing to reality half a dozen prestigious projects. Of these, Russia is leading the work on Rooppur nuclear power plant in which India is also assisting. India helped partially with the massive bridge over the Padma river and is also helping with the Maitri super thermal plant. China assisted in completing the Chittagong tunnel.

