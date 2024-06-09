 Modi’s swearing-in LIVE updates: Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Modi’s swearing-in LIVE updates: Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term
Modi’s swearing-in LIVE updates: Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term

Top leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region also attend the ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi administers the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photo: X/@PMOIndia



PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah also took oath as cabinet ministers, while party president J P Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, indicating the Prime Minister's focus on continuity and experience in his third term.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to them.

Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019.

He is the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region -- Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif -- were special guests at the function.

In addition to political leaders and eminent persons from different walks of life, members from the transgender community as well as sanitation workers and labourers, who were involved in the construction of the new parliament building, also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and the new council of ministers.

Nearly 9,000 people were estimated to be present at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

20:12 09 Jun
Jyotiraditya Scindia takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister
20:12 09 Jun
Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers
20:08 09 Jun
Jual Oram takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister
20:04 09 Jun
Pralhad Joshi administered oath as Union Cabinet Minister by President Droupadi Murmu
20:01 09 Jun
TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister

He is a three time MP and son of Chandrababu Naidu's close aide and senior TDP minister late Yerran Naidu.
20:00 09 Jun
Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers
19:57 09 Jun
JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister
19:53 09 Jun
Former Bihar CM and HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister
19:52 09 Jun
Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister
19:49 09 Jun
Piyush Goyal sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister
19:46 09 Jun
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy takes oath next after M L Khattar
19:43 09 Jun
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister
19:39 09 Jun
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers 
19:37 09 Jun
Nitin Gadkari, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers
19:31 09 Jun
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah administered oath of office and secrecy as Union Cabinet Ministers by President Murmu
PTI photo
19:27 09 Jun
Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term
PTI photo
19:22 09 Jun
President Droupadi Murmu arrives for swearing-in ceremony
19:16 09 Jun
Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Video grab
19:14 09 Jun
Leaders of neighbouring nations' arrive for the ceremony

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Video grab
19:09 09 Jun
CJI DY Chandrachud along with his wife arrive for the oath ceremony
19:05 09 Jun
Rajnath Singh, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge among other senior leaders arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan
19:04 09 Jun
BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut attends the oath ceremony
Video grab.
19:02 09 Jun
Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani arrive to attend Modi's oath ceremony

Also, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and actor Akshay Kumar arrive at the Rashrapati Bhavan.
18:58 09 Jun
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
18:57 09 Jun
Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu arrives to attend the ceremony
18:40 09 Jun
7 leaders from India’s neighbourhood, Indian Ocean region in Delhi for the ceremony

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, among other leaders, are also attending the ceremony
