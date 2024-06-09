Modi’s swearing-in LIVE updates: Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term

PTI

New Delhi, June 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah also took oath as cabinet ministers, while party president J P Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, indicating the Prime Minister's focus on continuity and experience in his third term.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to them.

Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019.

He is the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region -- Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay and Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif -- were special guests at the function.

In addition to political leaders and eminent persons from different walks of life, members from the transgender community as well as sanitation workers and labourers, who were involved in the construction of the new parliament building, also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and the new council of ministers.

Nearly 9,000 people were estimated to be present at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

20:12 09 Jun Jyotiraditya Scindia takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister 20:12 09 Jun Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers 20:08 09 Jun Jual Oram takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister 20:04 09 Jun Pralhad Joshi administered oath as Union Cabinet Minister by President Droupadi Murmu 20:01 09 Jun TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister He is a three time MP and son of Chandrababu Naidu's close aide and senior TDP minister late Yerran Naidu. 20:00 09 Jun Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers 19:57 09 Jun JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister 19:53 09 Jun Former Bihar CM and HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister 19:52 09 Jun Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister 19:49 09 Jun Piyush Goyal sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister 19:46 09 Jun JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy takes oath next after M L Khattar 19:43 09 Jun Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister 19:39 09 Jun Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers 19:37 09 Jun Nitin Gadkari, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda take oath as Union Cabinet Ministers 19:31 09 Jun Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah administered oath of office and secrecy as Union Cabinet Ministers by President Murmu PTI photo 19:27 09 Jun Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term PTI photo 19:22 09 Jun President Droupadi Murmu arrives for swearing-in ceremony 19:16 09 Jun Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan Video grab 19:14 09 Jun Leaders of neighbouring nations' arrive for the ceremony Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Video grab 19:09 09 Jun CJI DY Chandrachud along with his wife arrive for the oath ceremony 19:05 09 Jun Rajnath Singh, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge among other senior leaders arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan 19:04 09 Jun BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut attends the oath ceremony Video grab. 19:02 09 Jun Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani arrive to attend Modi's oath ceremony Also, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani and actor Akshay Kumar arrive at the Rashrapati Bhavan. 18:58 09 Jun Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan 18:57 09 Jun Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu arrives to attend the ceremony 18:40 09 Jun 7 leaders from India’s neighbourhood, Indian Ocean region in Delhi for the ceremony Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, among other leaders, are also attending the ceremony

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Narendra Modi #Nitin Gadkari #Rajnath Singh