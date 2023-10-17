Mortal remains of MS Gill consigned to flames in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 16

The mortal remains of former Union Minister and Chief Election Commissioner Manohar Singh Gill were consigned to flames at the Lodhi crematorium today.

The last rites of the former bureaucrat-turned-politician were attended by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, RP Singh, human rights activist HS Phoolka, former VC of Punjabi University, Patiala, SS Boparai, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, ex-Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission among others.

Mohinder Singh, Director, Bhai Vir Singh Sadan, a premiere literary institution, laid a wreath on the behalf of former PM Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur. Manmohan Singh is the president of the Sadan. “Dr Manmohan Singh and MS Gill’s families go back a long way and have very close ties,” Mohinder Singh told The Tribune.

