Mumbai shipyard launches midget sub, commissions solar electric hybrid boat

New Delhi, May 14

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) today launched a prototype of indigenous midget submarine and commissioned a solar electric hybrid boat and a fuel cell electric ferry as it marked its 250th foundation day.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane launched the midget submarine. The Ministry of Defence said the MDL had successfully completed the platform design and hull of the midget submarine named ‘Arowana’. The shipyard, which has been building submarines since 1984 with foreign design, is now also working on the development of design of full-scale conventional submarine to be completed by 2028.

The Defence Secretary commissioned the solar electric hybrid boat, which has the top speed of 20 km per hour. It has been co-developed with an indigenous technology partner. The running cost is 10 per cent of the diesel-engine boats.

“India has occupied central role in the Indo-Pacific region and consistent efforts are being made to strengthen the shipbuilding capabilities of the country by involving and motivating the private sector to be part of the country’s growth story,” Aramane said.

He said the Indian Navy was providing security to the region and beyond, including in the Arabian Sea. The geopolitical scenario was such that the Navy would continue to play a pivotal role, for which shipbuilders would have to contribute immensely. “There is a need to develop indigenous capacity to produce latest technologies through innovation. To defend our borders, we need to master top-class technologies,” he said.

The MDL started off as a small, privately held dry dock in 1774. It was incorporated by the British in 1934 and subsequently the Government of India took over in 1960.

