Navy warship seizes 940 kg drugs in combined operation

New Delhi, April 16
INS Talwar, operating in support of the Canada-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, conducted its first interdiction of illicit narcotics as a member of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and seized 940 kg of drugs in the Arabian Sea.
The Navy ship seized 453 kg of methamphetamine, 416 kg of hash and 71 kg of heroin from a dhow as part of focused ‘Operation Crimson Barracuda’. The Indian Navy joined the CMF in November.
Royal Canadian Navy’s Capt Colin Matthews, who is the commander of the CTF, said, “This seizure, the fourth under this operation, demonstrates the effectiveness and professionalism of the CMF and of the Indian Navy in deterring and disrupting criminal and terror activities in sea.” ‘Operation Crimson Barracuda’, which concluded on April 15, focused on countering terrorist and criminal organisations’ use of the high seas in conducting smuggling operations in western Indian Ocean.
