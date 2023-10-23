NIA arrests man who trafficked 38 Lankans to India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bengaluru, has apprehended Mohamed Imran Khan, alias Haja Najerbheeden, who is alleged to be involved in human trafficking of Sri Lankan nationals into India.

Imran Khan, a key figure in the case, had been on the run since June 2021. The NIA’s Absconder Tracking Team (ATT) monitored his movements over the past several months, leading to his capture from his undisclosed location in Theni district, Tamil Nadu.

The NIA acted after the Mangalore South Police, in June 2021, arrested a group of 38 Sri Lankan nationals who had been living in Mangalore without valid documents.

The NIA said Imran Khan, in collaboration with a Sri Lankan national, formerly associated with the LTTE, devised a plan to illegally transport 38 Sri Lankan nationals from their home country to various locations within Tamil Nadu.

