No paper leak, Congress spreading lies: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, June 13

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while claiming that there was no trace of corruption in the conduct of NEET-UG, accused the Congress of misrepresenting facts and playing politics over a “sensitive” issue.

Pradhan said, “No concrete evidence of any kind of rigging, corruption or paper leak has been found so far. The Union Government passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act this year, which has several strict provisions. The Congress should not be under any misconception that if a nexus is found, no action will be taken.”

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a case of paper leak and corruption. “Grace marks were not the only problem in the NEET-UG. There has been rigging, papers have been leaked and corruption has taken place. The future of 24 lakh students is at stake due to the actions of Modi government. We demand a fair probe under the supervision of the SC into the scam,” Kharge alleged.

On the grant of grace marks, Pradhan said, “There are two sets of question papers for the test. It is informed only on the day of the test whether to use paper A or B. This time, of 4,500 centres, a wrong set of question paper was given in six centres. The mistake was rectified, but it led to a loss of some time. There were 1,563 students there, who moved court.”

