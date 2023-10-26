One nation, one poll: Law Commission makes presentation to Kovind panel

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 25

The Law Commission on Wednesday shared its blueprint on holding simultaneous polls across India with the ‘high-level committee on one nation, one election’ headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and discussed the way forward on the contentious issue.

Law Commission Chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi made a detailed presentation before the Kovind panel and elaborated on the commission’s suggestions and viewpoints on simultaneous elections, sources said.

Accompanied by Law Commission member Anand Paliwal and member secretary Khetrabasi Biswal, Justice Awasthi also discussed the possible bottlenecks in holding simultaneous elections, they said. Mandated to explore the possibility of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats across India — the Kovind-led panel had invited the Law Commission to seek its views on the issue.

The panel was of the view that Assembly and parliamentary polls could be held together.

