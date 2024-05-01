Operationally ready to deter rivals: New Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

New Delhi, April 30

The new Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, today said his singular focus and endeavour would be to ensure that the Navy remained operationally ready to “win a war at sea” when tasked with doing so.

Admiral Tripathi took over as the 26th Navy Chief today following the retirement of Admiral R Hari Kumar.

In his remarks after taking over, Admiral Tripathi said: “The existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain mandate the Navy to remain operationally ready to deter potential adversaries at sea in peace and to win a war at sea when asked to.”

The Navy Chief said over the years, the Navy had evolved into a combat-ready, cohesive, credible and future-proof force.

The Admiral promised to strengthen the ongoing efforts of the Navy towards self-reliance in new technologies and becoming an important pillar of the nation’s development.

He said his priority would be to upskill the human resources of the Navy and provide them with the best armament, training, professional environment and administrative support. Admiral Tripathi is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

He was commissioned on July 1, 1985, into the Executive Branch of the Navy. A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he has served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of the guided missile destroyer, INS Mumbai.