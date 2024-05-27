 Opposition wants to make Hindus second-class citizens: Modi : The Tribune India

Says jihadis across border offering duas for SP, Congress

PM Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Gorakhpur on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, May 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress wanted to turn Hindus into second-class citizens. Addressing public meetings in Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that the INDI alliance was planning to rewrite the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion.

INDIA bloc will end quota

First, they (INDIA bloc) will change the Constitution. Then, they will end the reservations given to SCs, STs and OBCs. Third, they will give the entire reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

The PM also claimed that “jihadis” across the border were supporting the coalition of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress and offering duas (prayers) for their success. Addressing a public meeting in Mirzapur, he said: “First, the people of INDI alliance will change the Constitution and write in it afresh so that reservation can be given on the basis of religion in India. Second, these INDI people will end the reservations given to SCs, STs and OBC. Third, they will give the entire reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion.”

Modi claimed that the SP had in its manifesto for the 2012 UP Assembly poll promised to provide reservation to Muslims and to change the Constitution. Hitting out at SP, the PM said the party had an “animosity” with law and order. “People associated with SP have ‘36 ka ankara’ (animosity) with law and order. They used to release terrorists who were nabbed by the police and suspend police officials for catching terrorists,” he said.

Modi accused the SP of bringing disgrace to Mirzapur and turning the Purvanchal region into a “safe” hideout for mafia. “In the SP government, be it life or land, no one knew when it would be snatched. Even government lands were encroached and palatial houses were constructed on them,” the Prime Minister said.

At Ghosi, Modi claimed that the INDI alliance was making people of different castes fight among themselves. “Before 2014, the Congress changed the law overnight to declare schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions. They declared thousands of educational institutions as minority institutions. Earlier, the reservation SC, ST and OBC students were getting there was completely ended and Muslims got reservation,” he said.

Training his guns at the Opposition, Modi claimed that the INDI alliance also talks about reversing the verdict in the Ram temple case just as it was done in the Shah Bano case.

In Bansgaon, Modi said developing the country was not part of the Opposition agenda. “In Pakistan, ‘duas’ (prayers) are being made for the INDI alliance of SP and Congress. Jihadis across the border are supporting them. This (INDI alliance) group is saying that if they come to power, they will re-impose Article 370 in Kashmir. They will repeal the CAA which gives citizenship to the victims of Partition,” he said.

