 PM Modi attacks Congress government in Rajasthan, says Gehlot has accepted defeat : The Tribune India

  • India
  • PM Modi attacks Congress government in Rajasthan, says Gehlot has accepted defeat

PM Modi attacks Congress government in Rajasthan, says Gehlot has accepted defeat

Gives clear indication that no CM face will be projected right now and the BJP will contest assembly election on party’s symbol

PM Modi attacks Congress government in Rajasthan, says Gehlot has accepted defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function for laying of foundation stones and dedication of various development projects, in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, October 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jaipur, October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already conceded defeat by asking him not to scrap the welfare schemes started by the Congress in Rajasthan, and gave a “guarantee” that the BJP will not discontinue any of them.

Addressing a public rally in Chittorgarh, his second in Rajasthan in a week, Modi gave a clear indication that no chief minister face will be projected right now. The BJP, he said, will contest the assembly election on the party’s election symbol ‘lotus’.

Before his address, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore at another event in Rajasthan. He also offered prayers in the Sanwaliya temple.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and Union minister Arjun Meghwal were among the leaders present at the rally.

Gehlot had recently demanded that Modi should give a guarantee that the Congress government’s schemes will not be discontinued if the BJP comes to power in the state.

Reacting to this, the prime minister said, “Gehlot knows that the countdown of the Congress government has started. He in a way has congratulated the BJP by publicly requesting that welfare schemes should not be stopped. I assure you that the BJP will not stop any scheme of public interest but will try to improve it. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

Attacking the Gehlot government over corruption and women’s safety, Modi said it pains him whenever atrocities take place against daughters anywhere in the country. “But the Congress has made this a tradition here,” he charged.

The prime minister also said that the paper leak mafia in Rajasthan will be held accountable and given the harshest punishment.

Referring to tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s brutal murder in Udaipur last year, Modi asked whether the people of the state had voted for the Congress for this.

“People came on the pretext of getting clothes stitched, slit the throat of the tailor without any fear and made a video and made it viral. The Congress gets worried about votes in that too,” he said.

The prime minister alleged that it is not possible to celebrate any festival peacefully in Rajasthan because of the “anti-development” environment created by the Congress.

The BJP will bring prosperity, employment and development to the state besides ensuring the safety of women, he asserted.

Modi claimed that the Congress came to power in the state by lying to people but could not run the government. Chief Minister Gehlot was busy saving his chair while half of his own party was busy removing him for more than four years, he claimed.

There were conflicts within the Congress in Rajasthan but they had consensus when it came to loot, the prime minister alleged, adding that criminals, rioters and corrupt Congress leaders considered themselves the government and such a dispensation should not last even a day.

“Rajasthan has given a call. Will save Rajasthan, will bring BJP government,” he asserted.

Hitting out at the opposition INDIA alliance led by the Congress party, the prime minister alleged that they were saying insulting things about women.

He also made clear there were no factions in the BJP's state leadership and it will contest the election under the party's 'lotus' symbol.

#Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Punjab

AAP questions Punjab Governor on liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to state

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

5
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

6
Punjab

Punjab has received over Rs 50,000 crore investments in 18 months: CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Himachal

Chitkul in Himachal’s Kinnaur adjudged best tourism village of the year

8
India

India, US 'desirable, optimal' partners: EAM S Jaishankar vows to take ties to different level

9
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

10
Haryana

NIA links Gurugram gangster Kaushal Chaudhary to Canada terrorist Arsh Dalla

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz converted his wife Basanti to Islam, studied mining engineering: Delhi Police’s special cell

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

Police say bomb-making literature recovered from hideouts of...

OBCs, EBCs comprise more than 63 pc of Bihar's population: Caste survey

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

The survey says Yadavs are the largest in terms of populatio...

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines

Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against Covid-19

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the econo...

Video: Stones, iron rods found placed on Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat rail track in Bhilwara, sabotage suspected

Video: Stones, iron rods found placed on Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat rail track in Bhilwara, sabotage suspected

Ajmer RPF said necessary action is being taken in this matte...

Bodies of 3 minor sisters stuffed in trunk found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

Police got suspicious after parents did not make efforts to ...


Cities

View All

Rahul in Amritsar, to visit Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

Rahul Gandhi is welcome to Golden Temple, but he should not forget damage Congress did to Sikhs, says Harsimrat Badal

Armed persons loot 1.4-kg gold worth Rs 76 lakh from jeweller in Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi to visit Golden Temple amid Sukhpal Khaira row

Drug peddlers held with 1.6-kg heroin in Amritsar

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

VB raids on houses of Manpreet’s aide

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Work on temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra starts today

20 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer in France

Chandigarh sees 6% rise in GST collection to Rs 219 crore

Dera Bassi girl dies of suspected dengue

Suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz converted his wife Basanti to Islam, studied mining engineering: Delhi Police’s special cell

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

Delhi's Roshanara Club where cricket met cinema via 'Gandhi'

Woman constable dies by suicide in south Delhi's Mehrauli

Delhi’s Partition Museum draws visitors in droves

Former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal replaced by Delhi leader Ajay Maken as AICC treasurer

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

250-ft breach in advance bundh plugged

This Nawanshahr school has all infra, but no staff to teach

Monsoon fury: 18K acres affected, ‘zero’ paddy produce expected in 15 Sultanpur Lodhi villages

Swachhata Hi Seva campaign: Public participation must to maintain cleanliness in city, says Jalandhar civic body official

Theatre stages comeback in Jalandhar with Punjabi play

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, rights panel tells MC

Coordinate with PSPCL to take action, Punjab Human Rights Commission tells Ludhiana MC

Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Waterlogging key concern in parts of Atam Nagar, Model Town Extension

Man held with 1.5-kg opium

Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Our fight is against drugs, not any party or leader: Kejriwal on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest

Our fight is against drugs, not any party or leader: Kejriwal on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest

Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

AAP ignoring SC community: NSCA

Bizmen making beeline for investment in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Talent show at Multani Mal Modi college in Patiala