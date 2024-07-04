Rahul hits out at BJP over attack on Gujarat office

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for the attack on the party’s office in Ahmedabad. The Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad was reportedly vandalised by some persons on Monday night.

Workers of the BJP and the Congress hurled stones at each other outside Gujarat Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during a protest against the remarks made by Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

“The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. The people of BJP who spread violence and hatred do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism. The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP a decisive lesson. I am saying it again — INDIA will is going to win in Gujarat!” the Congress leader said in a post on X.

