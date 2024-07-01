Sleepwalker dies after falling from Mumbai building

PTI

Mumbai, July 1

A 19-year-old man having the sleepwalking condition died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 5 am on Sunday at the Aqua Gem Tower on Nesbit Road in Mazgaon area in south Mumbai, an official said.

Mustafa Ibrahim Chunawala was found lying unconscious at the podium on the building's third floor, he said.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the man to Saifi Hospital where doctors declared him dead before arrival, the official said.

Chunawala was having the issue of 'somnambulism' (sleepwalking), he said.

The Byculla police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said, adding a probe was underway into the case.

