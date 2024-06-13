Take strong action against anti-India elements, Centre tells Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Just two days ahead of the G7 summit in Italy, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau are scheduled to be present, India on Wednesday said it expected Canada to take “strong action against anti-India elements”.

This comes just a week after India and Canada were locked in a war of words over a tableau depicting the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi at a procession at Brampton to mark the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, on being asked if Canada or India has sought a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, refused to commit saying the schedule for bilateral meetings is not yet decided. He added “the main issue with regard to Canada continues to be the political space that it provides to anti-India elements. We have repeatedly conveyed deep concerns. We expect them to take strong action”.

In June 8, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticised Canada saying its continues to give space to “separatists, extremists and people who advocate violence”.

