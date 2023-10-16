 Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman : The Tribune India

AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medicines for better care of the woman and the foetus

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 16

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant permission for termination of 26-week pregnancy of a married woman after a medical board of AIIMS doctors said neither she nor her foetus were at risk.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud sought to emphasise that the AIIMS medical board clearly said the foetus was normal.

“It says though she suffers from postpartum depression, the medicines she is taking do not have any adverse impact on her or the foetus,” the Bench notes.

The medical board, however, suggested an alternative regime of medicines for her for better care of the woman and the foetus.

A two-judge Bench had allowed termination of her pregnancy. However, it delivered a split verdict after the Centre sought recall of the order.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories, including survivors of rape and other vulnerable women such as those differently-abled and minors. Since the petitioner had crossed the statutory 24-week period, she had to move court for permission to terminate her pregnancy. In exceptional cases where the mother’s life is in danger or the foetus is abnormal, the 24-week time limit can be breached.

The Supreme Court had on Friday asked doctors at AIIMS here to re-examine the 27-year-old married woman seeking to terminate her 26-week pregnancy and submit a report as to possible foetal abnormality and impact of psychiatric drugs prescribed to treat her alleged postpartum depression on continuance of the pregnancy.

“We are of the view that, bearing in the mind the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971, it would be necessary to have a report of the Medical Board of the AIIMS, Delhi…,” the Bench had said.

While hearing the Centre’s plea seeking recall of the October 9 order by a two-judge Bench that had ordered termination of the petitioner’s pregnancy, the CJI-led three-judge Bench had on Thursday said, “We can’t kill the child.”

The Bench specifically wanted to know if the foetus was suffering from any abnormality as mentioned in Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and if the continuance of her pregnancy of to full term would be jeopardised by the drugs which may be prescribed for the alleged condition from which she was stated to be suffering.

“The medical professionals at AIIMS would be at liberty to carry out their own diagnosis in regard to the alleged medical condition and to indicate their own independent evaluation of the mental and physical condition of the petitioner,” it said.

The Bench also requested the doctors to apprise it if the petitioner was found to be suffering from postpartum psychosis and if any alternate administration of medication consistent with the pregnancy would be available so as “to neither jeopardise the well- being of the petitioner or the foetus in that regard.

“Directing that the petitioner shall be examined during the course of the day, the top court asked her to “appear before the Medical Board at AIIMS, Delhi preferably at 2 pm today.”

“Though the earlier report mentions that the foetus is normal, nonetheless, in order to place the matter beyond doubt, we request a further report to be submitted on the above aspect,” noted the Bench, which included Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

The Bench had directed the AIIMS Medical Board to furnish the report to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati so that it may be placed before the court at 10.30 am on October 16, 2023 (Monday).

It had also asked the AIIMS doctors to examine the prescriptions submitted by the petitioner woman to find out if they were made up to make out a case for termination of pregnancy as it noticed that the nature of ailment was not mentioned by the Noida Psychiatric Clinic doctors who have been prescribing medicines since October 10, 2022.

Noting that there are rights of an unborn child, the Supreme Court had on Thursday asked the woman to reconsider her decision. It had asked Bhati and Mishra to talk to her and persuade her to carry the pregnancy for a few more weeks so that the child isn’t born with deformities — physical or mental.

The order came after the ASG told the Bench that despite attempts to persuade the petitioner not to terminate her pregnancy, she was adamant on aborting the foetus.

The woman’s counsel Amit Mishra tried to impress upon the Bench for an order for termination of pregnancy of his client by saying that she has been suffering from postpartum depression and that she was not in a position to take care of herself or her two children. She even attempted suicide, Mishra said.

The matter came to the CJI-led three-judge Bench after a two-judge Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice BV Nagarathna delivered a split verdict. While Justice Kohli was against termination of pregnancy, Justice BV Nagarathna stuck to her original decision, saying the woman had remained determined to abort it.

Case hearing in SC

Oct 9: Two-judge SC Bench allows termination of pregnancy

Oct 10: Citing AIIMS’ report, Centre says foetus has chance of being born, seeks recall of order

Oct 11: SC judges deliver a split verdict on woman’s petition

Oct 12: 3-judge Bench against stopping of fetal heartbeat, asks advocate to talk to petitioner

Oct 13: SC asks AIIMS doctors to re-examine the petitioner, foetus and submit a report

0ct 16: SC refuses to allow termination of pregnancy 

 

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Ludhiana

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

