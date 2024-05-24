 Tracking ‘Remal’, the ‘severe cyclone’ expected to cross Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts May 26 midnight : The Tribune India

  • India
Tracking ‘Remal’, the ‘severe cyclone’ expected to cross Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts May 26 midnight

After cyclone ‘Remal’ forms, it may be turn northwards, gain more moisture and wind speeds and make a landfall as a ‘severe cyclone’ with wind speeds up to 120 kmph, gusting up to 130 kmph, as per IMD

Photo for representation only.



Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 24

The ‘depression’ over central Bay of Bengal will cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara (Bangladesh) around the midnight of May 26 as a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speed of 110-120 kmph, gusting to 130 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier today, the ‘depression’ lay centered near latitude 15.5 degree N and longitude 88.7 degree E about 730 km south-southwest of Khepupara and 750 km south of Canning (West Bengal). 

The weather office said that the ‘depression’ is expected to continue to move northeastwards, gain steam and intensify further into a ‘cyclonic’ storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning.

 Tracking Remal

Once it turns into a ‘cyclone’, Remal as it would then be called, would move nearly northward and intensify into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by the night of May 25. Continuing to move nearly northward, it is expected to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a ‘severe cyclonic storm’, said the IMD.

Remal will turn into a ‘severe cyclone’ by the morning of May 26.

The IMD is keeping the track, especially in mind an expected “unpredictable” characteristic that it may display on landfall. Experts say that the majority of tropical cyclones in most ocean basins have shown some unpredictable characteristics of late. According to The Weather Channel, forecast models have offered divergent predictions regarding Remal’s path and intensity.

Incidentally, the name ‘Remal’ (meaning sand in Arabic) has been given by Oman.

“If the current cyclonic circulation develops into a ‘cyclone’ it will then be officially named ‘Remal’ as per the WMO list. The IMD has not yet officially announced the name of the cyclone, which only happens after a cyclonic storm forms,” they add.

Remal will be the first cyclone to hit the region during the ongoing pre-monsoon season.

 Polls and Remal

The West Bengal government is taking all precautions, especially in mind the Phase-6 polls scheduled on Saturday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cautioned district administrations to implement all necessary precautions at polling stations, say officials.

All national and international weather agencies and state administrations of Odisha, West Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura are on the alert for the next two days.

Tropical cyclone—stages

While intensifying a tropical cyclone passes through various stages.

Starting off as a ‘well-marked low pressure area’, it may intensify if the situation is conducive enough to turn into a ‘depression’ and then into a  ‘cyclone /deep depression’, ‘severe cyclone’, ‘very severe cyclone’ and ‘extremely severe cyclone’.

Weatherman says ocean and atmospheric conditions are favourable for the formation of the cyclone.

Sea surface temperatures in parts of the Bay have been warmer than usual for quite some time.

“Higher SSTs provide energy and moisture content, which are essential factors for the intensification. Many factors contribute to their formation, intensity and route, including greenhouse warming simulations and regional variability. Cyclones in different ocean basins are also affected by natural variations in regional atmospheric patterns. Though global warming is not the only factor at play, stronger cyclones over the years have made accusations of the human fingerprint stronger,” experts say.

