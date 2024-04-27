UP CM: Congress wants to give minorities right to eat beef

Moradabad, April 26
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Congress wanted to give minorities the right to eat beef, adding that this amounted to allowing cow slaughter. “These shameless people promise to provide the right to eat 'gaumaans' (cow's meat), whereas our scriptures call the cow mother. They wish to give cows into the hands of butchers. Will India ever accept this?” An Uttar Pradesh BJP statement quoted Adityanath as saying.
Adityanath was addressing an election rally in Bilari in Moradabad district to garner support for BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini for the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.
Echoing the recent speeches by PM Narendra Modi, the CM alleged the Congress intends to seize the 'stridhan' (women's wealth), and distribute it among Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.
He claimed the Congress in its manifesto has talked about the X-ray of people's property. He also alleged the Congress is hatching a conspiracy for further division of the country.
