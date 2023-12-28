Goa cops register FIR after viral video shows children asleep atop moving SUV

Panaji, December 28
An unidentified person was booked on Thursday in Goa after a video showing children asleep atop a sport utility vehicle (SUV) went viral, a police official said.
The FIR has been registered against the driver at Mapusa police station, said Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan.
As per police, the video was shot in Madani in Parra village near Mapusa and was uploaded on social media platforms on December 27.
The man who shot the video can be seen asking the driver about children on the rooftop but the latter drives past without bothering to answer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans
India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the dea...
Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Russia-India ties making ‘steady headway’ despite ‘current turbulences’: Putin to Jaishankar
President Putin says he would be happy to see ‘our friend’, ...
SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand
Haryana well within its rights to demand water from Punjab, ...
Amid leadership change buzz, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers’ meeting in Delhi
Speculation is rife that Singh may be asked to resign due to...