Why no mention of PM's announcement regarding free food grain in press note: Congress

New Delhi, November 16

Citing a PIB press note issued on Wednesday, Congress on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement to supply free food grain to the poor for next five years.

"During the Chhattisgarh election campaign on November 4, the Prime Minister announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana(PMGKAY)—a rebranding of the National Food Security Act, 2013—is being extended for another 5 years", Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"But last evening, an official press release from the Modi government mentioned that PMGKAY has been extended for the year beginning Jan 1, 2023 with absolutely no reference to an extension as announced by the Prime Minister", Ramesh wrote.

"So what is really happening? Why is the PM’s announcement not reflected in his government’s press note", Ramesh asked.

4 नवंबर को छत्तीसगढ़ में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने घोषणा की कि प्रधानमंत्री ग़रीब कल्याण अन्न योजना (PMGKAY) — जो कि राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम, 2013 की रीब्रांडिंग है — को अगले 5 वर्षों के लिए बढ़ाया जा रहा है।



लेकिन कल शाम मोदी सरकार की एक आधिकारिक प्रेस…

The press note in question issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution of the government said, "In order to remove the financial burden of the poor beneficiaries and to ensure nationwide uniformity and effective implementation of the National Food Security Act (2013), the government is providing food grains free of cost to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households and Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), for a period of one year beginning from 1st January 2023."

