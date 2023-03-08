75 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in every district soon, says J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 7

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said 75 Jan Aushadhi Kendras would come up in every district of the Union Territory (UT) soon. Around 350 modern health infrastructure projects are coming up in the UT for resilient health system and strong socio-economic growth, he said while addressing the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana at the Government Medical College in Jammu through virtual mode.

Beneficial Approximately 32,000 persons are visiting 227 Jan Aushadhi Kendras every day in J&K. Manoj Sinha, L-G

Sinha emphasised on making collective efforts to popularise generic medicines among the people and extend the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to every nook and corner of the UT.

“Besides providing quality and affordable generic medicines to the people, the scheme is aimed at providing a self-employment opportunity to women and youth,” the L-G said.

“We are strengthening the health sector to ensure the well-being of all. Our biggest asset is the health of the people,” he said. According to Sinha, the affordable medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras have resulted in saving a huge sum of money for families across the country.

“Approximately 32,000 patients are visiting 227 Jan Aushadhi Kendras every day in J&K,” he added.