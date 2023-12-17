Apni Party seeks quota for Sikhs in Assembly

Jammu, December 16
Apni Party’s provincial president of Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh has demanded political reservation for Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. Singh was speaking at a meeting at Ramgarh here.
Singh expressed concern over the plight of the marginalised sections of society, especially the Sikhs, who have a large population, “but they were not given political representation”.
“To upgrade their political and economic status, it becomes imperative for the government to grant political reservation to Sikhs,” said Manjit Singh.
He said Sikhs should be given political representation by reserving one legislative assembly seat each in Jammu as well as in Kashmir.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...