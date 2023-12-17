Apni Party seeks quota for Sikhs in Assembly

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 16

Apni Party’s provincial president of Jammu and former minister Manjit Singh has demanded political reservation for Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. Singh was speaking at a meeting at Ramgarh here.

Singh expressed concern over the plight of the marginalised sections of society, especially the Sikhs, who have a large population, “but they were not given political representation”.

“To upgrade their political and economic status, it becomes imperative for the government to grant political reservation to Sikhs,” said Manjit Singh.

He said Sikhs should be given political representation by reserving one legislative assembly seat each in Jammu as well as in Kashmir.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Sikhs