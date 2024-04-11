Army Chief inaugurates 650-bedded Command hospital in Udhampur

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 10

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Wednesday inaugurated the new ultra-modern Command Hospital complex at Udhampur, which also provides treatment to soldiers who are injured in operations against terrorists across the Union Territory (UT).

“Spanning across 60 acres, this 650-bedded hospital, with provisions for an additional 200 beds during crisis has been built at a cost of Rs 274-crore. It showcases modern infrastructure designed to meet the needs of defence personnel of Jammu and Kashmir. The main hospital building has a basement, ground floor and four floors on top. For the movement of patients and staff from basement to the top floor, there are multiple lifts, ramps and staircases,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

Notable features include eight state-of-the art operation theatres, medical gas pipeline system, firefighting system, central air conditioning system and advanced medical treatment facilities. Environmental sustainability has been kept as key focus area during construction of the hospital, with an effluent treatment plant and central sewage treatment plant ensuring responsible water management through recycling.

Beyond medical facilities, the complex includes accommodation for staff, training facilities, and welfare amenities. Patients and guests comforts are prioritised with guest suites, a community centre and plans for additional facilities like a library and gym within the complex.

“The journey to completion faced numerous challenges such as basement flooding during rainy season which was solved by collaborating with experts from IIT Jammu for implementation of innovative solutions. The Command Hospital at Udhampur is poised to be a game-changer for defence personnel in J&K, providing top-notch medical care,” the spokesperson said.

