BJP banks on development plank, Opposition parties raise ‘unemployment’

Jammu, April 3

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on development in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) are criticising the BJP on the issues of unemployment and rising inflation, among other local issues.

BJP candidate Jitendra Singh highlighted the Purple Revolution in Doda district, in which hundreds of youth set up their start-ups through lavender cultivation and started earning a decent living.

Some of the major developmental projects Singh highlights during his rallies include the state-of-the art Chenani-Nashri tunnel, which has been named after Shyama Prasad Mookerjee; the Katra-Delhi Express road corridor; the first seed processing plant of J&K in Kathua; and the first ever cancer hospital in collaboration with Tata Memorial Center in Kathua.

He also highlights four new hydroelectric projects, including the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul, Kiru project, Kwar project, and Dul Hasti hydroelectric project in Kishtwar district.

However, Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh has attacked the saffron party during his rallies by alleging that local employees were being ignored and ‘outsiders’ were being given lucrative positions. He said that local employees were being treated as second fiddles.

He also accused him of saying that unemployment was rising and inflation was increasing.

On the other hand, Democratic Progressive Azad Party’s (DPAP) candidate GM Saroori often highlights during rallies that the region witnessed major development during the regime of Ghulam Nabi Azad as Chief Minister from 2005–2008.

