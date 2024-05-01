BJP leaders discuss election strategy for Ladakh Lok Sabha seat

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a crucial meeting of senior party office bearers from Ladakh to discuss and formulate the election strategy for the Lok Sabha election at party headquarter, Leh. Ashok Koul, general secretary (organization), BJP J&K and Ladakh, addressed the meeting while Sat Sharma, former minister and Vikram Randhawa, former MLC accompanied him on the occasion.

Tashi Gyalson, MP candidate from the Ladakh parliamentary constituency, along with Phunchok Stanzin, president, Ladakh BJP, among others were also present in the meeting.

While addressing the party workers, Ashok Koul asked them to reach out to all voters, especially women and youth, to disseminate information about the party’s mission and policies so that misleading campaigns aired by the opposition could be warded off successfully.

Koul laid importance on ensuring maximum voting on the poll day by all eligible voters and said that it is important to bring the voters to the polling booth and efforts should be made by the party workers to meet this challenge through strong resolve and conviction.

He said the ground level workers are the real ambassadors of the party as they are the face of the party in the localities and reflect the commitment of the party to uplift the socio-economic status of the people, who were earlier neglected by the parties like NC, Congress and PDP.

Phunchok Stanzin asked the party cadre to work dedicatedly in the coming days and ensure resounding victory of the party candidate in the Lok Sabha election. He said the Central government ensured unprecedented development and they need to work more strongly to ensure massive victory for Tashi Gyalson to strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi for the betterment of Ladakh.

