Come out, vote: Parties urge KPs as campaigning ends

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 23

Seeking support of nearly 27,000 Kashmiri Pandits in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to secure the votes of the community. The seat goes to the polls on May 25.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their homes in the 1990s, are staying in Jammu, New Delhi and other parts of the country. Special polling stations will be established by the Election Commission of India for migrants in Jammu, New Delhi and Udhampur.

Knowing that there is a three cornered contest between People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference’s (NC) Mian Altaf and Apni Party candidate Zafar Iqbal Manhas, leaders are urging the migrant community to come out and vote for them.

Besides Kashmiri Pandits, the Apni Party is also trying to woo the Pahari community, which was granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status this year by the Centre. While National Conference’s Mian Altaf holds sway among the Gujjar community as he is himself a spiritual Gujjar leader, Mehbooba held many rallies in Kashmir as well as Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division during her campaign. Apni Party is being supported by the BJP.

The Apni Party and the NC held many meetings with the Kashmiri Pandit community, urging them to support these parties. Apni Party state general secretary, Vijay Bakaya, and senior leader, MK Yogi, recently held discussions with the migrant community.

The party assured that it would implement a welfare scheme for the community.

Mehbooba Mufti also assured Kashmiri Pandits that her party would support their return and rehabilitation in the Valley.

Even the NC held meetings with the community members in Jammu ahead of Anantnag LS polls. The party urged the migrants to support them for a better future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Kashmiri Pandits #Rajouri