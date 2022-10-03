J&K Commission recommends ST status for Pahari community

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, October 2

The J&K Commission on Socially and Educationally Backward Classes has recommended reservation for the Pahari-speaking people ahead of the three-day J&K visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Highly places sources in the government said the commission, led by Justice GD Sharma (retd), had submitted its report with the government and recommended reservation to the Pahari community that could further intensify their tussle with the Gujjar community which has come out against government’s attempt to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Paharis.

The Pahari community is expecting that Amit Shah will announce ST status for it during his Rajouri rally on October 4. The border district of Rajouri has significant population of both Paharis and Gujjars, who already have the ST status.

Sources said the panel had also recommended reservation for other tribes in far-off areas of Paddar of Kishtwar. Communities like Gada Brahman and grave diggers, who are mostly from the Muslim community, may also get reservation. It has been learnt that the commission has also recommended reservation for the residents of Teetwal, the last village in Kupwara along Line of Control (LoC).

Members of the Gujjar community in Poonch have said they would have to take to roads if the government grants ST status to Paharis. They say Gujjars still reels under poverty, backwardness, and systemic discrimination.

Gujjar leader Jameel Kohli, chairman of the Block Development Council (BDC) in Poonch, said the Gujjar-Bakerwal youth and activists were against the ST tag for Paharis. “Surprisingly, politicians from the community have maintained silence on the issue,” said Kohli.

A Pahari community leader from the PDP, seeking anonymity, said, “After decades, the Union Government is about to grant us the ST status. It will not affect the other community that has expressed fears of dilution of their rights. It will strengthen the bond between the two communities.”

After his Rajouri rally, Amit Shah will leave for Baramulla on October 5 and later review security situation in Srinagar.

#amit shah #jammu