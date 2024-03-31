Fear grips Budgam area as leopard kills 7-year-old girl

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 30

Fear has spread across a wide area of Budgam after a leopard killed a seven-year-old girl on Friday evening. Villagers found her body in bushes in the area.

After the fatal attack in the Khansahib area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the Wildlife Department has issued a shoot-at-sight order on Friday to eliminate the “man-eater” leopard. However, this is the third incident in the area. The Wildlife Department’s efforts to protect children have been inadequate due to limited manpower and unsuccessful attempts to trap leopards.

A leopard attacked Toiba Mushtaq, a seven-year-old daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad, in the lawn of her home on Friday evening. Later, her body was discovered in nearby bushes by locals.

A pall of gloom has descended on the Khansahib area after a series of leopard attacks have claimed the lives of two minor girls and left a minor boy injured within just 17 days.

“This is the third incident in the area. One incident took place at Samsan village, resulting in the killing of a girl child by a wild animal. In another incident, a boy was injured. The Friday’s incident was the third one,” said local resident Sowkat Ahmad.

Residents have expressed frustration over the perceived lack of response from the district administration. The locals said the police had claimed that it did not have permission to open fire at the leopards.

Budgam Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo advised residents to stay indoors, especially during vulnerable hours, and to take extra care of their children. Labroo said the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public to ensure the swift capture of the elusive predator.

“There are many leopards roaming in the area. After the Friday’s attack, they came towards the village. Thanks to bravery of the neighbouring villagers who came in large numbers, leopards were chased away,” said a local.

