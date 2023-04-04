GI tagging for Basohli paintings in Kathua district

Jammu, April 3
The world-famous Basohli paintings from Kathua district have obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag following approval of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Jammu.
The GI is a form of intellectual property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics. This is the first time in the history of GI registration that the Jammu region has got a GI tag for handicrafts.
“The Basohli painting of Kathua is the first independent GI-tagged product from Jammu region. Now, only an authorised user has the exclusive right to use the Geographical Indication in relation to these products. Due to this, no person can copy it from beyond their geographical areas,” a spokesperson of the government said.
