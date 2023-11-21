Healthcare infra to be augmented in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 20

Days after a deadly accident in Doda, Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh on Monday initiated measures to augment Community Health Centre (CHC) Assar to ensure the safety of travellers on the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar Highway.

This step aims to address any eventualities that may arise on the highway connecting Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Assessing the recent bus accident at Assar and recognising the significance of accessible and efficient healthcare facilities on highway, DC Doda, in collaboration with the concerned authorities, is establishing a comprehensive healthcare plan for the CHC in Assar.

These initiatives include the deployment of additional medical staff, procurement of essential medical equipment, preparing and training volunteers for rescue, CPR and first aid and the improvement of infrastructure to enhance the overall quality and efficiency of healthcare and roads.

The DC visited Assar and met with the sub-divisional authorities to devise a comprehensive rescue and response plan for the highway. DC also attended the ‘Rescue, CPR, and first aid’ drill organised by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for the locals.

He also appreciated the efforts of volunteers of Alkhair Foundation (NGO) for their timely and effective services in rescue operation during recent bus accident at Assar.

DC Singh also checked the roadside nakas held by different stakeholders to ensure the following of traffic rules for the safety of the commuters. The DC emphasised the importance of preparedness and the ability to respond swiftly to any medical emergencies that may occur on the highway. The focus is to ensure that all necessary medical facilities are readily available for residents, commuters, and tourists passing through the area.

Meanwhile, the District Road Safety Committee has approved mapping of roads under various agencies. Identifying blackspots was emphasised to proactively address potential hazards.

