INDIA bloc will win all 6 Lok Sabha seats in J&K, Ladakh: Congress

Jammu, January 5
The INDIA bloc will win all six Lok Sabha seats in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki said here on Friday.
Solanki, who was recently appointed the party’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said the Congress high command would decide the number of seats the party would contest as part of the INDIA bloc. “A committee has been formed and has held meetings with leaders from here. Now the high command will decide,” he said.
He expressed confidence that the alliance will win all six seats — two seats of Jammu region, three of Kashmir Valley and one of Ladakh. Highlighting the significance of Jammu and Kashmir, Solanki said, “Although J&K has six seats in Parliament and 90 in Assembly, it is the most important state for its strategic and secular characters.” He exhorted the party cadre to prepare for the upcoming elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister