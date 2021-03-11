India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir at UNSC debate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

India has slammed Pakistan for dragging in Kashmir during the UN Security Council open debate on “Maintenance of International Peace & Security — Conflict and Food Security”. “The Pakistan representative made unwarranted remarks, which symbolises nothing but a Pavlovian response aimed to misuse any forum and every topic, to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country,” said Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Rajesh Parihar in terse, but hard hitting comments.

Inalienable J&K and Ladakh were, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. —Rajesh Parihar, Counsellor, India’s permanent mission to UN

“J&K and Ladakh were, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from any country can deny this fact. The only contribution that Pakistan can make is to stop state-sponsored terrorism,” he said, while exercising the Right of Reply at the US-convened session. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 and the recent order by the Delimitation Commission of J&K during his remarks at the UNSC debate. “As regards to his (Bilawal) other remarks, we will treat it with the contempt it deserves,” added Parihar.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister also brought in the Kashmir issue while responding to questions during a press conference in New York on Thursday.

“As far as the question of our relationship with India is concerned, it is particularly complicated by their recent actions in Kashmir — firstly the August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 in J&K as well as the recent decision by the J&K delimitation commission,” he had said.

“Such actions make it very difficult for us to hold a dialogue,” he had added.