Jaish commander Nengroo’s house demolished in Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, December 10

The house of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militant commander Ashiq Nengroo was demolished in Pulwama district on Saturday. The two-storey house at New Colony in Rajpora had come up on state land, an official claimed.

Said to be Involved in 2019 attack Ashiq Nengroo is a wanted Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The Resistance Front has threatened officials and police with dire consequences over the demolition of Nengroo’s house.

He is said to have been involved in facilitating militants’ infiltration besides perpetrating terror crimes. NIA seeks info on four terrorists, announces reward The NIA has put up posters seeking information about four militants. Rs 10 lakh reward has been announced for each terrorist.

Two of them hail from Pakistan. The NIA says the accused have been involved in radicalising and recruiting youth for violence.

The demolition took place in police presence. Nengroo is a wanted JeM commander and an accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

In April this year, the Central Government declared Nengroo as a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Nengroo had been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and also in perpetrating various terror incidents in the UT.

He is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now “engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in J&K,” remote controlled from Pakistan, the ministry had said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a militant outfit, opposed the demolition, threatening officials and police personnel with dire consequences.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put up posters in many parts of Kashmir, seeking information about four TRF militants associated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. Among them, Saleem Rehmani alias Abu Saad (Sindh) and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Kasur hail from Pakistan. Two others are Sajjad Gul of Srinagar and Basit Ahmad Dar of Kulgam. The informer’s identity would be kept secret, the agency assured.

According to the NIA, they are wanted in connection with a conspiracy to radicalise, motivate and recruit youths of J&K to carry out violence in India. The probe agency has already announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for each of the four militants.