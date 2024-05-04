J&K BJP president meets party workers in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 3

J&K’s BJP president Ravinder Raina held a meeting with party workers in frontier Kupwara area, which is part of north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency.

The BJP has not fielded any candidate from the Kashmir Valley’s three seats. However, the party statement said: “Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, state BJP chief Ravinder Raina held a meeting with Kupwara BJP activists, which was attended by district president Javid Qureshi, district office bearers, all morcha presidents, constituency presidents, sector incharges and booth presidents of the party.”

During the meeting, Raina addressed party workers, stressing the need to strengthen the BJP’s grassroots presence.

According to the BJP statement, he highlighted the importance of advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda and reaching out to marginalised communities.

“The meeting ended with a shared commitment to enhance the BJP’s position in Kupwara, contributing to the region’s overall progress,” the statement added.

“Raina instructed party workers to reinforce grassroots organisation and visit every booth in the district,” the statement said, adding that he urged them to interact with beneficiaries of Central government schemes and raise awareness about them.

Former MLC Syed Mohd Rafiq Shah, state vice-president, Kisan Morcha, Javid Mir, ST Morcha state vice-presidnt Choudhary Fareed and others attended the meeting.

