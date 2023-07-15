Leh, Kargil DCs interchanged

Jammu: Leh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shrikant Suse handed over the charge to newly appointed DC Santosh Sukhadeve on Friday. Both officers were interchanged in the two districts of Ladakh. Suse also assumed the office as the Kargil DC. OC
Former Chief Secy Sharma is J&K SEC
srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appointed retired IAS officer Braj Raj Sharma as the State Election Commissioner (SEC). In an order, Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, said the appointment of the SEC would take effect from the date he assumes charge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, France talk defence co-production
Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...